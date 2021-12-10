MeT predicts rain, snow in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

The weather office has predicted snow and rains in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh next week as chilly nights and sunny days continued for the fourth day on Thursday in Kashmir.

Director, meteorological department of J&K and Ladakh, Sonam Lotus said the weather will remain dry in both the union territories till December 14.

“Light to moderate snow/rain is likely at scattered places of J&K and Kargil on December 15, especially over Zojila-Drass and Zanskar area, “ he said.

He said there would be no major snowfall till December 20 in both the UTs.

“Warmer days and colder nights in both the UTs till December 14,” he said.

Meanwhile, nights continued to record sub-zero temperatures in Kashmir for the fourth day on Wednesday with the mercury plunging to - 5.8 °C in the snow resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir.

The days remain warm as the sun continues to come out bright and break the effect of chilling night temperatures.

The night temperature in all weather stations remained below zero.

In north Kashmir, Gulmarg recorded a slight improvement in night temperature with the mercury settling at - 5.8 °C as against - 6 °C a night earlier.

In south Kashmir, the mercury dipped to - 4.9 °C at the mountainous resort of Pahalgam in Anantnag district.

The summer capital Srinagar recorded - 2.1 °C as against - 0.4 °C a night earlier.

It was - 3.3 °C in Awantipora, - 2.4 °C in Kupwara, 1.5 °C in Kokernag and - 2.1 °C in Qazigund.

In the union territory of Ladakh, Drass recorded bone chilling - 15.4 °C while it was - 10 °C in Leh during the night.

The weather conditions improved in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday after a day of light rains and snow in J&K and Ladakh.

Srinagar had received rains on Sunday while snow fell on mountainous areas like Gulmarg in north Kashmir and Shopian in south Kashmir. Some areas of Jammu were hit by hails. Moderate snowfall was also reported at Kargil, Zanskar and in the higher reaches of Leh.