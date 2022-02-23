MGNREGA job scam: FIR to be registered against 5 Punjab government officials

The joint director, rural development and panchayat, Punjab, has asked Ferozepur police to register a first information report (FIR) against five government officials, including additional deputy commissioner (development), for their alleged involvement in a recruitment scam under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA).

In a communiqué to Ferozepur senior superintendent of police (SSP), the joint director said that an investigation was conducted by Bathinda additional deputy commissioner (development) Paramvir Singh in the recruitment of contractual employees under MGNREGA in Ferozepur during 2018-19 and 2020-21.

“In his report, Paramvir established flaws and illegalities in awarding the marks. The probe report stated that fake roll numbers were allotted to village employment assistants Jaswinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh, and assistant block coordinator Sameer Sharma. Although all three were marked absent in the attendance sheet, they were allowed to the join the office,” the joint director said.

Sharma’s contract, which was valid till December 31, 2021, was not renewed for further appointment and he was terminated from service with immediate effect.

Orders for cancelling the contracts of Jaswinder and Gurpreet have also been issued by the office of DC-cum-district programme coordinator, MGNREGA, Ferozepur, with immediate effect.

“The irregularities reflect alleged involvement of selection committee in the recruitment scam. As per recommendation of the inquiry report, criminal investigation is required for ascertaining irregularities committed, so in view of the above, an FIR be against the selection committee including, Ravinder Pal Singh Sandhu, ADC (D), Ferozepur; Harpal Singh, district welfare officer; Gurmeet Singh Dhillon, deputy CEO, Ferozepur; Anil Palta, district informatics officer, Ferozepur and Rajesh Kansal, XEN, panchayati raj, Ferozepur,” the communiqué mentioned.

Ferozepur SSP Narendra Bhargav said they were looking into the matter.