Middukhera murder case: Police remand of 4 accused extended till May 8
A local court on Thursday extended the police remand of four gangsters arrested for the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera till May 8.
The 10-day police remand of the accused, Anil Kumar, alias Latth, Sajjan Singh, alias Bholu, Ajay Kumar, alias Sunny, and Bhupinder Singh, alias Bhupi Rana, got over on Thursday.
They are accused of shooting the YAD leader dead in Sector 71 on August 7 last year.
The first three accused, all sharpshooters aligned with the Davinder Bambiha gang, were brought to Mohali from Delhi on production warrant on April 25, while gangster Bhupi Rana, who is lodged in Karnal Jail, was brought here on production warrant on May 2.
Seeking extension of their remand, police informed the court that were yet to recover the weapons used in the crime and also needed to establish who else was involved in the murder conspiracy.
According to the police probe so far, it was gangster Kaushal Chaudhary, who is lodged in Karnal jail, who hatched the conspiracy to eliminate Middukhera.
For this, he roped in another gangster Amit Dagar, lodged in Mandoli jail in Delhi, who liaisoned talks with the main conspirator Gaurav Padial, alias Lucky Padial, who is in Armenia and leads the Davinder Bambiha gang since the gangster’s death in a police encounter in 2016.
When Kaushal was brought to Mohali for interrogation, he had revealed the names of Sajjan and Anil for killing Middukhera.
The day Middukhera was shot dead, the Bambiha gang had claimed responsibility for the murder, following which the Lawrence Bishnoi gang members had vowed to avenge the killing.
-
Navjot Sidhu alleges paddy seeds scam under AAP’s watch
Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday alleged that a “seed scam” of PR-126 variety was taking place under watch of Aam Aadmi Party government in the state amid attempts to promote direct seeding of rice (DSR).
-
300km chase by Punjab cops ends with terror suspects’ arrest in Karnal
Chandigarh/ Ferozepur/Ludhiana : Punjab Police chased the four terror suspects for over 300km before they were arrested with three IEDs packed in a metallic case (2.5kg each) and one pistol along with ammunition from Karnal in Haryana. The accused were identified as Gurpreet Singh (28), Amandeep Singh (25) of Vinjoke village, Parminder Singh (24) of Makhu in Zira, Ferozepur, and Bhupinder Singh of Bhatian village in Ludhiana.
-
Mohali: Nigerian caught with 800 gm heroin jailed for 10 years
A local court on Thursday awarded 10-year jail to a Nigerian man, who was caught with 800 gm heroin in 2018. The court of additional sessions judge Harreet Kaur Kaleka also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Okeke Anselm Arinze. At the time, he lived in Uttam Nagar, New Delhi. Through interrogation, it was found that Arinze had come to India on a study visa and did not return after it expired.
-
SAD delegation meets governor, seeks CBI probe into Patiala clash
Chandigarh : The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday urged Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit to direct the Punjab government to annul the “unconstitutional” knowledge-sharing agreement with the Delhi government. The party also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the Patiala clash, which it termed as a deep-rooted conspiracy to disturb peace and communal harmony in Punjab.
-
AAP sarpanch’s husband held with 40gm heroin in Tarn Taran
The husband of an incumbent sarpanch of the Aam Aadmi Party was arrested with 40gm heroin from a checkpost at Adda Chhichrewal, falling under the Chabhal police station of Tarn Taran on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Jaswant Singh, the husband of Kulwant Kaur who is the sarpanch of Bahadur Nagar panchayat in Valtoha block. The duo had quit Congress and joined the AAP just before the state assembly elections.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics