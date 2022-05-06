Middukhera murder case: Police remand of 4 accused extended till May 8

A local court on Thursday extended the police remand of four gangsters arrested for the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera till May 8.

The 10-day police remand of the accused, Anil Kumar, alias Latth, Sajjan Singh, alias Bholu, Ajay Kumar, alias Sunny, and Bhupinder Singh, alias Bhupi Rana, got over on Thursday.

They are accused of shooting the YAD leader dead in Sector 71 on August 7 last year.

The first three accused, all sharpshooters aligned with the Davinder Bambiha gang, were brought to Mohali from Delhi on production warrant on April 25, while gangster Bhupi Rana, who is lodged in Karnal Jail, was brought here on production warrant on May 2.

Seeking extension of their remand, police informed the court that were yet to recover the weapons used in the crime and also needed to establish who else was involved in the murder conspiracy.

According to the police probe so far, it was gangster Kaushal Chaudhary, who is lodged in Karnal jail, who hatched the conspiracy to eliminate Middukhera.

For this, he roped in another gangster Amit Dagar, lodged in Mandoli jail in Delhi, who liaisoned talks with the main conspirator Gaurav Padial, alias Lucky Padial, who is in Armenia and leads the Davinder Bambiha gang since the gangster’s death in a police encounter in 2016.

When Kaushal was brought to Mohali for interrogation, he had revealed the names of Sajjan and Anil for killing Middukhera.

The day Middukhera was shot dead, the Bambiha gang had claimed responsibility for the murder, following which the Lawrence Bishnoi gang members had vowed to avenge the killing.