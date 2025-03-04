Migrant arrested for murdering, dismembering friend in Sangrur

A migrant worker has been arrested for allegedly murdering and dismembering his friend in Sangrur. The victim, Rakesh Kumar, who was body in Sangrur. (HT Photo)

The accused, Ajay Ram, has confessed to the crime and revealed that he disposed of his friend, Rakesh Kumar’s head in a drain near Soiyan Road, Sunam. Police have recovered the head based on the accused’s information. Search is on for the rest of the body.

The victim had gone missing on February 18. After failed attempts to contact him for over a week, family members lodged a missing person’s complaint on February 25. In his complaint, the victim’s brother had said that he had suspicions on Ajay Kumar and his sons, Priya and Akash Ram having a role in his brother’s disappearance.

During questioning, Ajay Ram confessed to the gruesome crime following which he was taken into custody.

A case under Section 103(2) (murder) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at the Sangrur City police station.

SHO Manpreet Singh said, “Probe is on to determine the motive behind the crime. We are actively searching for the rest of Rakesh Kumar’s body and questioning Ajay Kumar regarding its location, as well as the whereabouts of his sons who are also implicated in the crime.”

Police are investigating the possibility that Kumar being driven to murder by greed, motivated by the money he saw in his friend’s bank account.