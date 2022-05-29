Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees to intensify protest
chandigarh news

Migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees to intensify protest

The protesting migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees who held their first meeting with J&K’s Lt Governor Manoj Sinha have decided to intensify their protests and continue the ongoing strike
The migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees described their first meeting with J&K government as inconclusive. Around 25 people represented the migrant Pandit delegation on Friday night. (HT File Photo)
Published on May 29, 2022 03:22 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

The protesting migrant employees who held their first meeting with J&K’s Lt Governor Manoj Sinha have decided to intensify their protests and continue the ongoing strike.

The migrant Pandit employees described their first meeting with J&K government as inconclusive. Around 25 people represented the migrant Pandit delegation on Friday night. Besides, J&K governor Manoj Sinha, the meeting which was held at Raj Bhawan, Srinagar, was attended by top government officials.

The spokesman of the migrant Pandit association employees said, “During the meeting, J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha assured us that all of our problems will be resolved. We presented a memorandum to the Lt Governor. But our main demand is relocation to safer places. Till then the protest will go on.”

This was the first formal talk between protesting employees and the government. For the last 16 days, hundreds of migrant employees are holding sit-in protests across Kashmir and are not attending their duties.

After the killing of Rahul Bhat, a revenue official who was killed by militants inside tehsil office Chadoora on May 12, the employees are on strike demanding relocation from Kashmir.

Sandeep Kumar, another office-bearer of the organisation of migrant Pandit employees, said that the first meeting didn’t yield any result. “The second round of talks will be held within a week’s time. We are going to intensify our agitation.”

RELATED STORIES

Kumar said, “The protest will continue as our only demand is relocation and repeal of bond which the employees have to sign before getting the government job. Nothing less than that in any circumstances will fulfil our demands.”

J&K government spokesman said the

delegation apprised the Lt Governor of their various issues and concerns and sought his intervention for their early redressal. “The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the members of the delegation and assured them that the issues projected by them would be looked into earnestly for their redressal on priority.”

The spokesman said that the government will do everything possible to address their grievances.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP