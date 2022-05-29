Migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees to intensify protest

The protesting migrant employees who held their first meeting with J&K’s Lt Governor Manoj Sinha have decided to intensify their protests and continue the ongoing strike.

The migrant Pandit employees described their first meeting with J&K government as inconclusive. Around 25 people represented the migrant Pandit delegation on Friday night. Besides, J&K governor Manoj Sinha, the meeting which was held at Raj Bhawan, Srinagar, was attended by top government officials.

The spokesman of the migrant Pandit association employees said, “During the meeting, J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha assured us that all of our problems will be resolved. We presented a memorandum to the Lt Governor. But our main demand is relocation to safer places. Till then the protest will go on.”

This was the first formal talk between protesting employees and the government. For the last 16 days, hundreds of migrant employees are holding sit-in protests across Kashmir and are not attending their duties.

After the killing of Rahul Bhat, a revenue official who was killed by militants inside tehsil office Chadoora on May 12, the employees are on strike demanding relocation from Kashmir.

Sandeep Kumar, another office-bearer of the organisation of migrant Pandit employees, said that the first meeting didn’t yield any result. “The second round of talks will be held within a week’s time. We are going to intensify our agitation.”

Kumar said, “The protest will continue as our only demand is relocation and repeal of bond which the employees have to sign before getting the government job. Nothing less than that in any circumstances will fulfil our demands.”

J&K government spokesman said the

delegation apprised the Lt Governor of their various issues and concerns and sought his intervention for their early redressal. “The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the members of the delegation and assured them that the issues projected by them would be looked into earnestly for their redressal on priority.”

The spokesman said that the government will do everything possible to address their grievances.