Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mild quake rattles Shimla, no damage reported
chandigarh news

Mild quake rattles Shimla, no damage reported

A mild intensity earthquake rattled Shimla district on Wednesday morning
The quake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale struck at 9.58am on Wednesday. The epicentre was at a depth of 7km at Seri Majhail in Rampur sub division of Shimla district. (Representative image)
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 04:05 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

A mild intensity earthquake rattled Shimla district on Wednesday morning.

Also read: Supreme Court rejects plea seeking cancellation of offline board exams

The quake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale struck at 9.58am, triggering panic among people. The epicentre was at a depth of 7km at Seri Majhail in Rampur sub division of the district.

People ran out of their houses on feeling the tremors. However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported.

In February alone, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed six mild intensity earthquakes. These include a 2.5-magnitude quake that hit Shimla district on February 17. Two quakes, measuring 4.1 and 2.9 on the Richter scale, occurred on February 6 and 12, respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP