Mild quake rattles Shimla, no damage reported

A mild intensity earthquake rattled Shimla district on Wednesday morning.

Also read: Supreme Court rejects plea seeking cancellation of offline board exams

The quake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale struck at 9.58am, triggering panic among people. The epicentre was at a depth of 7km at Seri Majhail in Rampur sub division of the district.

People ran out of their houses on feeling the tremors. However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported.

In February alone, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed six mild intensity earthquakes. These include a 2.5-magnitude quake that hit Shimla district on February 17. Two quakes, measuring 4.1 and 2.9 on the Richter scale, occurred on February 6 and 12, respectively.