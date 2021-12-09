Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Military Literature Festival to return for a fifth edition
chandigarh news

Military Literature Festival to return for a fifth edition

The annual Military Literature Festival will return for a fifth edition this year, but with a truncated schedule. The event will be organised in two separate phases—over the December 11-12 and December 18-19 weekends
Captain Amarinder Singh, one of key figures behind the conception of the Military Literature Festival, is yet to confirm his participation. (HT file)
Captain Amarinder Singh, one of key figures behind the conception of the Military Literature Festival, is yet to confirm his participation. (HT file)
Updated on Dec 09, 2021 01:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The annual Military Literature Festival will return for a fifth edition this year, but with a truncated schedule. The event will be organised in two separate phases—over the December 11-12 and December 18-19 weekends.

This year’s festival, the theme for which is the Golden Jubilee of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, will take place via video conferencing given the Covid-19 situation.

Several different sessions, hosted by army veterans, have already been listed out for the event. The opening day will commence with a session discussing the recent collapse of the establishment in Afghanistan.

Captain Amarinder Singh, one of key figures behind the conception of the festival, is yet to confirm his participation. The former chief minister of Punjab has been keeping busy with preparations for the impending assembly elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 09, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out