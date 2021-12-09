Military Literature Festival to return for a fifth edition

The annual Military Literature Festival will return for a fifth edition this year, but with a truncated schedule. The event will be organised in two separate phases—over the December 11-12 and December 18-19 weekends.

This year’s festival, the theme for which is the Golden Jubilee of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, will take place via video conferencing given the Covid-19 situation.

Several different sessions, hosted by army veterans, have already been listed out for the event. The opening day will commence with a session discussing the recent collapse of the establishment in Afghanistan.

Captain Amarinder Singh, one of key figures behind the conception of the festival, is yet to confirm his participation. The former chief minister of Punjab has been keeping busy with preparations for the impending assembly elections.