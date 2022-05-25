Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Milk procurement prices hiked by 55 per kg fat in Punjab
chandigarh news

Milk procurement prices hiked by 55 per kg fat in Punjab

Punjab cooperation minister Harpal Singh Cheema took the decision after meeting a delegation of dairy farmers in Chandigarh
The increase in milk procurement prices will not have any impact on retail milk prices, said Punjab minister Harpal Singh Cheema.
Published on May 25, 2022 02:00 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh

Punjab cooperation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday announced an increase in milk procurement prices by 55 per kg fat for dairy farmers.

The decision was taken after a meeting with a delegation of dairy farmers. The increase in milk procurement prices will not have any impact on retail milk prices, said the minister.

The dairy farmers, under the banner of Progressive Dairy Farmers Association (PDFA), on May 21 held a massive protest at a state-owned milk plant in Mohali, seeking hike in milk procurement prices. They had demanded at least 100 per kg fat increase in the procurement price. They ended their protest after the state government assured them to consider their demand.

Cheema on Tuesday said this was the first time that such kind of financial assistance has been given by the Punjab government. He said more concrete steps would be taken for the benefit of milk producers and consumers in future also.

He said Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (Milkfed) has always been offering high milk purchase prices to the producers. Milkfed managing director Kamaldeep Singh Sangha said with the latest hike, the milk procurement prices have risen by 105 per kg fat in the last two-and-a-half months.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP