Milk procurement prices hiked by ₹55 per kg fat in Punjab
Punjab cooperation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday announced an increase in milk procurement prices by ₹55 per kg fat for dairy farmers.
The decision was taken after a meeting with a delegation of dairy farmers. The increase in milk procurement prices will not have any impact on retail milk prices, said the minister.
The dairy farmers, under the banner of Progressive Dairy Farmers Association (PDFA), on May 21 held a massive protest at a state-owned milk plant in Mohali, seeking hike in milk procurement prices. They had demanded at least ₹100 per kg fat increase in the procurement price. They ended their protest after the state government assured them to consider their demand.
Cheema on Tuesday said this was the first time that such kind of financial assistance has been given by the Punjab government. He said more concrete steps would be taken for the benefit of milk producers and consumers in future also.
He said Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (Milkfed) has always been offering high milk purchase prices to the producers. Milkfed managing director Kamaldeep Singh Sangha said with the latest hike, the milk procurement prices have risen by ₹105 per kg fat in the last two-and-a-half months.
-
Emergency ambulance employees to go on strike on Wednesday
The 108 and 102 emergency ambulances will go off road on Wednesday as the employees have announced to cease work if their demands are not met. Currently, the ambulance service is being operated by Patna-based Company Pashupatinath Distributors Private Limited. Earlier, the GVK-EMRI operated the services for more than a decade since its launch in 2010.
-
Former Punjab minister Tota Singh cremated with full state honours
Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab education minister Tota Singh was cremated with full state honours at Moga on Tuesday. His sons, including SAD leader Barjinder Singh Makhan Brar, performed the last rites. The 80-year-old trusted lieutenant of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal had died at a private hospital in Mohali on Saturday while undergoing treatment for a liver-related ailment. He became the education minister after his maiden win in 1997.
-
Patiala court gives nod to special diet for Navjot Sidhu in jail
The court of chief judicial magistrate has directed the Patiala Central Jail superintendent to consider and act according to the medical board report on special diet for Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was last week imprisoned for one year in a 1988 road rage case. A three-member medical board of Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, had examined Sidhu on Monday, following which it had submitted its recommendations to the jail superintendent.
-
Recruitments: 50% marks in Punjabi test mandatory for Group C, D posts
The Punjab government has made it compulsory for candidates seeking recruitment to Group C and D posts to clear the Punjabi eligibility test by securing at least 50% marks. Chairing a meeting here, chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the decision was taken in order to promote Punjabi language.
-
Punjab CM saving his own skin: Congress on minister’s sacking
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Tuesday said that the instant sacking and arrest of health minister Vijay Singla was a face-saver for the Aam Aadmi Party as it feared a backlash over rampant corruption prevailing in the state government within two months of being in the office.
