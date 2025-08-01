Minerva Academy FC in Norway Cup quarter-finals

In the group round, Minerva Academy defeated Aksla IL 25-0, Forde IL 3 15-0 and then Kromelvdalen IL 22-0 to capture the top spot of the group
Minerva Academy Football Club had made it to the quarter-finals of the Norway Cup in Oslo. In the group round, Minerva Academy defeated Aksla IL 25-0, Forde IL 3 15-0 and then Kromelvdalen IL 22-0 to capture the top spot of the group.
In the knockout rounds, they knocked out Norway’s Rossland Ball Club 11-0 in round of 32. Punshiba scored a hat trick. Amrsan and Raj also scored two goals each. Tony, Azam, and K Chetan also scored goals.
In the round of 16, Minerva faced drubbed Amdal-Tokke FK 17-0. Tony scored 4 goals and Punshiba scored another hat trick. Denamoni and Azam scored two goals each, while Amrsan also scored two goals. Raj, Rhythm, Chetan T and Rajesh also got their names on the score sheet. The team scored 90 goals in five matches and not even one goal was scored against them.