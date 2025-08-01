Search
Minerva Academy FC in Norway Cup quarter-finals

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 09:22 am IST

Minerva Academy Football Club had made it to the quarter-finals of the Norway Cup in Oslo. In the group round, Minerva Academy defeated Aksla IL 25-0, Forde IL 3 15-0 and then Kromelvdalen IL 22-0 to capture the top spot of the group.

The team scored 90 goals in five matches and not even one goal was scored against them.
In the knockout rounds, they knocked out Norway’s Rossland Ball Club 11-0 in round of 32. Punshiba scored a hat trick. Amrsan and Raj also scored two goals each. Tony, Azam, and K Chetan also scored goals.

In the round of 16, Minerva faced drubbed Amdal-Tokke FK 17-0. Tony scored 4 goals and Punshiba scored another hat trick. Denamoni and Azam scored two goals each, while Amrsan also scored two goals. Raj, Rhythm, Chetan T and Rajesh also got their names on the score sheet. The team scored 90 goals in five matches and not even one goal was scored against them.

