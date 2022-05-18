Mining operations of defaulters suspended again by Haryana govt

Under fire from the Opposition, the Haryana government on Tuesday suspended mining operations of a number of defaulting mining contractors who were granted relaxation for the payment of dues last week. The decision allowed defaulting mining contractors in state to resume mining operations.

Hindustan Times had on April 13 highlighted the controversial move of allowing defaulting mining contractors to resume mining operations by granting relaxation for payment of dues. These contractors owed ₹553 crore to the state government and have failed to pay it despite the introduction of a one-time settlement scheme.

Officials said now, the defaulters mining contractors will have to first pay two instalments – one concurrent and one for pending dues – before they can be allowed to resume mining operations. They will also have to give an affidavit giving an undertaking in the form of an affidavit that they will pay the committed amount of two or more instalments by seventh of each month.

In case they fail to make payment along with interest by 15th of the month, the mining lease will be terminated without any further notice, officials said.

Official data showed that of the 48 operational mines in state, 38 mining contractors have defaulted in making payment of government dues and operations of 13 had been suspended. “Suspension of many defaulters was revoked last week. However, the government decided to review the matter and suspended the operations again of more than 10 miners who were yet to start payment of government dues,” an official said.

There are 20 mining contractors who have defaulted on payment for more than six months while 16 have not payment for 3-6 months. There are 12 contractors who have not paid for less than three months.

Maximum number of defaulters are in Yamunanagar (21), followed by 13 in Charkhi Dadri.

As per the mines and geology department statistics, the revenue collection from minerals went down drastically in 2021-22 financial year – from ₹1,020 crore in 2020-21 to ₹685 crore in the next fiscal (till February 11, 2022).