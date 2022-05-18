Mining operations of defaulters suspended again by Haryana govt
Under fire from the Opposition, the Haryana government on Tuesday suspended mining operations of a number of defaulting mining contractors who were granted relaxation for the payment of dues last week. The decision allowed defaulting mining contractors in state to resume mining operations.
Hindustan Times had on April 13 highlighted the controversial move of allowing defaulting mining contractors to resume mining operations by granting relaxation for payment of dues. These contractors owed ₹553 crore to the state government and have failed to pay it despite the introduction of a one-time settlement scheme.
Officials said now, the defaulters mining contractors will have to first pay two instalments – one concurrent and one for pending dues – before they can be allowed to resume mining operations. They will also have to give an affidavit giving an undertaking in the form of an affidavit that they will pay the committed amount of two or more instalments by seventh of each month.
In case they fail to make payment along with interest by 15th of the month, the mining lease will be terminated without any further notice, officials said.
Official data showed that of the 48 operational mines in state, 38 mining contractors have defaulted in making payment of government dues and operations of 13 had been suspended. “Suspension of many defaulters was revoked last week. However, the government decided to review the matter and suspended the operations again of more than 10 miners who were yet to start payment of government dues,” an official said.
There are 20 mining contractors who have defaulted on payment for more than six months while 16 have not payment for 3-6 months. There are 12 contractors who have not paid for less than three months.
Maximum number of defaulters are in Yamunanagar (21), followed by 13 in Charkhi Dadri.
As per the mines and geology department statistics, the revenue collection from minerals went down drastically in 2021-22 financial year – from ₹1,020 crore in 2020-21 to ₹685 crore in the next fiscal (till February 11, 2022).
Brick kiln workers protest for higher wages in Karnal
Hundreds of brick kiln workers, their children and family members reached Karnal's mini-secretariat to raise their demand for a hike in their wages. This was their third protest in the past two weeks as they held a protest on similar demands on May 12 and 6. They slammed the government for not taking their concerns turning a blind eye to their issues and demanded the chief minister to take immediate steps to address their grievances.
Punjab man held for helping suspected Khalistani terrorists to get fake RC, SUV
Police have arrested a man from Kharar, Punjab for allegedly helping the suspected Khalistani terrorists to procure fake registration certificate of an SUV. Police said Sandeep Kumar, of Kharar is an associate of Nitin Sharma, of Ambala, who had been arrested by the police for helping the arrested suspected Khalistani terrorists to get fake registration certificates of two stolen vehicles. The police have recovered a Maruti Vitara Brezza from Sandeep, of Makhu village in Ferozepur, Punjab.
1st Bada Mangal: Faith teems over as devout pour into Lucknow’s Hanuman temples
Devout thronged city temples to celebrate the first Bada Mangal with faith and fervour, more so because Bada Mangal was being observed after a pandemic-induced break of two years. After a two-year interruption, the city's Bhandaras returned, as did the traditional fair in Aliganj beside the new Hanuman temple. Another prominent temple in the city, Hanuman Setu, where Bada Mangal is celebrated in a grand manner, also witnessed significant crowds.
Racket involved in generating fake educational certificates busted in Panipat
The crime investigation agency of the Panipat police have busted a fake education certificate racket and arrested one member of the gang on Tuesday. Police seized fake education certificates of Class 10 and Class 12, nine migration certificates and ₹50,000 cash from the accused. Police said he has admitted that he has sold around 70 fake certificates of the Open School Education Council, Haryana.
IAS vs IAS in Haryana: Would not knock on court’s doors, let CBI probe both FIRs, says Verma
Managing director of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation Sanjeev Verma on Tuesday said he will not approach the Punjab and Haryana high court to seek quashing of an FIR registered against him on complaint of IAS colleague Ashok Khemka. Verma said he has requested the state government that both the FIRs – one against him and the second against Khemka – should be referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
