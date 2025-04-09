Minister launches Atal Kisan Mazdoor canteens at Yamunanagar mandis

In an initiative blending social welfare with women empowerment, Haryana agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana on Tuesday inaugurated Atal Kisan Mazdoor Canteens in the grain markets of Radaur and Saraswati Nagar in Yamunanagar district. In an initiative blending social welfare with women empowerment, Haryana agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana on Tuesday inaugurated Atal Kisan Mazdoor Canteens in the grain markets of Radaur and Saraswati Nagar in Yamunanagar district. (HT Photo)

Operated by women from self-help groups (SHGs), these canteens will serve nutritious meals to farmers, labourers, and the needy—at just ₹10 per plate. The meals, comprising dal, a vegetable, four chapatis, and rice, aim to support the hardworking rural population with affordable, hygienic food.

Speaking on the occasion, Rana said the canteens were not just food centres but “symbolism of self-reliance, dignity, and empowerment.” He inspected the kitchens and lauded the women for maintaining food purity and cleanliness.

“This initiative reflects chief minister Nayab Singh Saini’s vision of inclusive development, where farmers, labourers, and underprivileged citizens are cared for,” said Rana.

He added that the government was committed to expanding this initiative to all 240 grain markets in Haryana.

Open from 11 am to 3 pm daily, the canteens are designed to serve 50 to 60 people at a time. The minister himself tasted the meal and praised the SHG women for their efforts.

He also directed officials of the market committee to ensure that all facilities in the mandis function smoothly and serve the interests of the farming community.