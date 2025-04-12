Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Minister: No school can force students to buy uniforms, books from specific shop

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 12, 2025 08:44 AM IST

The education minister said that recognised schools are not allowed to change the design of their school uniform before five consecutive academic years. He said that no student should be forced to purchase textbooks, notebooks, writing materials, shoes, socks, or uniforms from shops recommended by the school.

Haryana education minister Mahipal Dhanda on Friday said that under the Haryana School Education Rules-2003, parents cannot be compelled to buy textbooks, stationery, school uniforms, or related materials from a particular shop recommended by the school.

Haryana education minister Mahipal Dhanda on Friday said that under the Haryana School Education Rules-2003, parents cannot be compelled to buy textbooks, stationery, school uniforms, or related materials from a particular shop recommended by the school. (AFP File/ Representational image)
Haryana education minister Mahipal Dhanda on Friday said that under the Haryana School Education Rules-2003, parents cannot be compelled to buy textbooks, stationery, school uniforms, or related materials from a particular shop recommended by the school. (AFP File/ Representational image)

The education department has issued instructions in this regard.

The education minister said that recognised schools are not allowed to change the design of their school uniform before five consecutive academic years. He said that no student should be forced to purchase textbooks, notebooks, writing materials, shoes, socks, or uniforms from shops recommended by the school.

He said parents and students are free to purchase these items from any shop of their choice.

To ensure compliance, a circular has been issued by the directorate of education to all district education officers and district elementary education officers of the state.

In case of any grievances, parents can reach out via email at dseps13@gmail.com or contact the department by phone at 0172-5049810.

Dhanda also said that all schools must strictly adhere to Clauses 6 and 7 of Rule 158 of the Haryana School Education Rules, 2003. Any negligence or violation by school authorities will attract strict action under the provisions of the Haryana School Education Act, 1995, and the Right to Education Act, 2009, he said.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Minister: No school can force students to buy uniforms, books from specific shop
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On