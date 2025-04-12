Minister: No school can force students to buy uniforms, books from specific shop

Haryana education minister Mahipal Dhanda on Friday said that under the Haryana School Education Rules-2003, parents cannot be compelled to buy textbooks, stationery, school uniforms, or related materials from a particular shop recommended by the school. Haryana education minister Mahipal Dhanda on Friday said that under the Haryana School Education Rules-2003, parents cannot be compelled to buy textbooks, stationery, school uniforms, or related materials from a particular shop recommended by the school. (AFP File/ Representational image)

The education department has issued instructions in this regard.

The education minister said that recognised schools are not allowed to change the design of their school uniform before five consecutive academic years. He said that no student should be forced to purchase textbooks, notebooks, writing materials, shoes, socks, or uniforms from shops recommended by the school.

He said parents and students are free to purchase these items from any shop of their choice.

To ensure compliance, a circular has been issued by the directorate of education to all district education officers and district elementary education officers of the state.

In case of any grievances, parents can reach out via email at dseps13@gmail.com or contact the department by phone at 0172-5049810.

Dhanda also said that all schools must strictly adhere to Clauses 6 and 7 of Rule 158 of the Haryana School Education Rules, 2003. Any negligence or violation by school authorities will attract strict action under the provisions of the Haryana School Education Act, 1995, and the Right to Education Act, 2009, he said.