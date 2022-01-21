Minister Rana Gurjeet launches campaign for ‘Cong rebel’ son

In an audacious move, Punjab cabinet minister Rana Gurjeet Singh on Thursday launched the election campaign for his son from Bussowal, the native village of sitting Congress’ Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Navtej Singh Cheema. Rana Gurjeet’s son Rana Inder Partap Singh has announced to contest the polls as an independent candidate against party’s official candidate Cheema.

The move comes after Cheema, along three other leaders of Doaba region — Phagwara MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal, Jalandhar North MLA Avtar Singh Bawa Henry and former Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira — wrote to the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, seeking Rana Gurjeet’s expulsion for anti-party activities.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the election office of his son at Bussowal village, Rana Gurjeet said Cheema will be first from the bottom in the election results. “Cheema got appointed corrupt officials in Sultanpur Lodhi who looted the people,” he said. The minister also visited Dadwindi village and sought votes for his son.