Minor among 2 die of suspected diarrhoea in Patiala, 65 taken ill

Health department officials have confirmed that the two deceased individuals were members of the same family.

Of the 65 who were taken ill, 10 have been hospitalised at Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital and Government Rajindra Hospital.

During an anti-dengue drive, Patiala health officials discovered a diarrhoea outbreak after residents exhibiting symptoms were admitted to hospitals on Friday.

Confirming the outbreak, Dr Divjot Singh, district epidemiologist, said that health teams had already been camping at the outbreak site. He added that they had already collected 10 water samples from the affected area and sent them to the government laboratory to ascertain bacterial contamination.

“Chlorine tablets have been distributed to the affected area, while the regular water supply has already been stopped. Potable water is being supplied through water tanks. We are closely monitoring the situation,” said Dr Divjot.

Health department officials said that residents in affected areas had been complaining about contaminated water supply, which was suspected to be the cause of the diarrhoea outbreak.

Punjab health minister Dr Balbir Singh claimed that it was the illegal water connections in the area that led to the outbreak.

After visiting the affected area, Dr Balbir Singh said, “Since there are illegal water connections that often lead to leaks. Besides, use of hydraulic water pumps mixes sewage water with potable water because of negative pressure. Therefore, people should get legal water connections from the Patiala Municipal Corporation.”

When questioned why the illegal water connections were not disconnected, he said, “It is a long and time-taking process to disconnect a water connection. However, we are in the process of disconnecting illegal water connections.”