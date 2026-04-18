...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Mirwaiz hails Pope Leo’s stand against war

Pope Leo, the head of the Catholic Church and the first American to hold such a position, has spoken against the US-Israel war on Iran and has also expressed concern over the Gaza humanitarian crisis

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 07:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
Advertisement

Chief cleric of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, while delivering the Friday sermon, hailed the stand of Pope Leo against war, while urging the global religious leaders to unite for peace and justice.

Chief cleric of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. (File)

Addressing the people at the historic Jamia Masjid, Mirwaiz said that this year’s Hajj pilgrimage comes amid the turmoil in Middle East. “Hajj pilgrims will begin their blessed journey from tomorrow, prayers are with them for a safe journey and acceptance of their Hajj. This year, their journey comes at a time when the world, especially the Middle East, is going through a deep turmoil. Across the Middle East, especially in Iran, Lebanon and Palestine we are witnessing immense suffering, bloodshed, and uncertainty,” he said.

He hailed the statements of Pope Leo against war.

“The stand taken by the revered Pope Leo is commendable . I appeal to all global religious leaders of all communities to put their weight behind it , calling for global peace and justice for all humanity,” he said.

“People are living in constant fear for their lives and populations are being forced to leave homes and migrate. The aggression by Israel supported by the US despite ceasefire commitments, continues. In such a time, the pilgrimage of Hajj becomes not just an individual prayer but a time to collectively pray for peace and justice to prevail in the world - it represents the moral conscience of the Ummah,” he said.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mirwaiz hails Pope Leo’s stand against war
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mirwaiz hails Pope Leo’s stand against war
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.