Mirwaiz lashes out at BJP over LoP Sharma’s ‘traitor’ remark

Hurriyat leader and chief priest of Jamia Masjid Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Wednesday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over ‘traitor’ remarks. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (HT File)

Leader of Opposition in J&K assembly Sunil Sharma had termed the 21 Kashmiris killed on July 13, 1931, on the orders of Maharaja Hari Singh after an uprising as ‘traitors’.

“I condemn the outrageous remarks by a BJP member in assembly with regard to the martyrs who were killed in cold blood on July 13, 1931, for standing up for the rights and dignity of the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Mirwaiz said.

Mirwaiz said that ‘martyrs’ are respected by one and all in J&K. “These martyrs are part of our collective memory of great sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir for their rights. Any attempt to malign them will be firmly resisted,” he added.

The development came after Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislative party leader Waheed ur Rehman Parra sought that “martyrs’ day” status be restored to July 13.

The erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir used to mark July 13 as “martyrs’ day” in memory of 21 Kashmiris slain in 1931 on the orders of the then ruler Maharaja Hari Singh after an uprising against the erstwhile princely state.

During the motion of thanks, Parra also sought for restoration of holiday on December 5, the birth anniversary of Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah.

Both the holidays were cancelled in a revised list issued by the Centre almost four months after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

“I request the house to resolve on the demands that July 13 and December 5 be declared holidays. It is because of the sacrifices of those people we see freedom,” Parra told the House.

During Parra’s speech, leader of Opposition Sharma said the 1931 ‘martyrs were traitors and arsonists’, which led to ruckus in the assembly. Many National Conference (NC) legislators and Opposition MLAs from Kashmir started a protest over Sharma’s statements.

The legislators from treasury benches demanded the remarks be expunged, which was then done. The BJP legislators, led by Sharma, staged a walkout over the expunging.