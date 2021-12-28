Missing 19-year-old found dead: One more booked for murder in Ludhiana

A day after the police arrested two persons for the murder of a 19-year-old man who had gone missing on December 23, the police booked another accomplice on Monday.

While Robin Singh and Kulvinder Singh of Kaneja village have already been arrested, their third accomplice Parmjit Kumar of Yashpal Colony is on the run.

Police say Robin Singh, the main accused, had strangulated the victim, Tushar Kumar of New Shimla Colony, with the help of his friends and buried him on the banks of Sutlej river, in a four-feet deep pit in an abandoned area in Kaneja village. Robin had hatched the conspiracy to kill Tushar as he suspected that he was in a relationship with the girl he liked.

Basti Jodhewal station house officer Mohammad Jamil said the victim had left his home on his motorcycle on December 23, saying he will be back in 15 minutes, but did not return. After waiting the night, his parents lodged a missing persons complaint the next day. A case was registered under Section 346 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified accused.

“We found that Tushar’s friends – Robin and Kulvinder – had kidnapped him, and arrested them from Kaneja village.They confessed to killing Tushar and burying his body,” the SHO said.

“The accused first dug a pit in the abandoned plot in Kaneja village, and then called Tushar to the spot, where they strangulated him,” he added.