Missing man found dead in Bhakra Canal, four booked for abetment

Police booked four people for abetment to suicide after the body of a missing 63-year-old was fished out from the Bhakra canal in a village in Fatehgarh Sahib.

In his complaint, the deceased’s son, a resident of Mauli Jagran, said his father left the house on May 4 without informing anyone, following which a missing complaint was lodged. On May 11, his father’s body was fished out from Bhakra canal.

The complainant said his father, after leaving the house, on a phone call said he had parked his scooter near Bhakra canal and had kept the documents along with a note. The scooter was recovered and a handwritten note was found, in which he had accused Jeet Singh, Rattan Singh, Avtar Singh and Navdeep Singh of harassing him.

He added that his father had mentioned the harassment on earlier occasions as well. Acting on his complaint and based the suicide note, police registered a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mauli Jagran police station.