Missing man found dead in Bhakra Canal, four booked for abetment
Police booked four people for abetment to suicide after the body of a missing 63-year-old was fished out from the Bhakra canal in a village in Fatehgarh Sahib.
In his complaint, the deceased’s son, a resident of Mauli Jagran, said his father left the house on May 4 without informing anyone, following which a missing complaint was lodged. On May 11, his father’s body was fished out from Bhakra canal.
The complainant said his father, after leaving the house, on a phone call said he had parked his scooter near Bhakra canal and had kept the documents along with a note. The scooter was recovered and a handwritten note was found, in which he had accused Jeet Singh, Rattan Singh, Avtar Singh and Navdeep Singh of harassing him.
He added that his father had mentioned the harassment on earlier occasions as well. Acting on his complaint and based the suicide note, police registered a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mauli Jagran police station.
-
Pharmacist kills self after gunning down wife in Tarn Taran
A 32-year-old man killed The accused, a pharmacist after gunning down his wife, Inderjit Singh, over suspicion of an extra-marital affair, in Kot Data village of Patti sub-division on Friday. The incident took place at his wife, Paramjit Kaur, 30, a teacher at a private school parents' house. As per the victim's mother, Balbir Kaur, the accused entered their house by scaling a wall. Accused recorded 3 videos before crime Before executing the crime, Inderjit also recorded and uploaded three video clips on social media.
-
Chandigarh’s C and D waste plant gets automatic block-making machine
Member of Parliament Kirron Kher on Friday inaugurated a fully automatic block-making machine, hydro-vibro compaction type with batch mix plant, at the construction and demolition (C&D) waste plant, Industrial Area Phase-I. The civic body vehicle will lift 250 cubic foot C&D waste for its scientific disposal. A brief discussion was held on projects under solid waste management. Notably, GPS devices have been installed in waste-collection vehicles for online monitoring.
-
23-year-old man shot dead in Tarn Taran village; 4 booked
A 23-year-old man was shot dead by two bike-borne persons over an old enmity in Rahal Chahal village, falling under the Goindwal Sahib sub-division, police said on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Daler Singh while the accused are Satnam Singh alias Satta and Jagtar Singh alias Jagga of Naushehra Pannuan, Nirmal Singh and his brother Mandeep Singh alias Manna of Mundapind village.
-
Several Chandigarh hotels operating without fire safety certificates, reveal RTI papers
The reply to an RTI application revealed that several hotels, guest houses, motels and restaurants are operating in Sector 43, Attawa village, Sector 42, Burail village, Sector 45, Kajheri village, Sector 52 and Daria village near railway station without the mandatory fire safety certificates Only one hotel, KLG Hotels Private Limited, Sector 43, has the mandatory permissions. The information was accessed from the municipal corporation by ArriveSAFE president Harman Singh Sidhu.
-
3 killed after vehicle falls into 250-metre-deep gorge in Uttarakhand
Three people, including a woman, have died while another sustained injury when a vehicle they were travelling in fell into a 250-metre-deep gorge in Champawat district on Thursday late night, police said on Friday. SDRF officers said the vehicle had fallen into a 250-metre-deep gorge after its driver Basant Gahatori lost control nearly one kilometre before Pati area. A woman was injured critically while three other passengers died on the spot.
