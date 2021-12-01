Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Missing Panipat siblings found in UP, couple arrested for kidnapping
Missing Panipat siblings found in UP, couple arrested for kidnapping

Police claimed that the children, namely Gauri, 10, her brothers Daksh, 3, and Himanshu, 2, were allegedly kidnapped by a couple living in their locality. The couple has been identified as Rajbir and Anita, residents of Bijnor, who have now been arrested for the crime
Panipat police say the reason behind the kidnapping of the siblings is not clear yet but the couple does not have any kids of their own and may have wanted to adopt them. (AFP)
Updated on Dec 01, 2021 12:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Three siblings, who were missing for the past three days from their residence in Panipat, were found in Uttar Pradesh.

Police claimed that the children, namely Gauri, 10, her brothers Daksh, 3, and Himanshu, 2, were allegedly kidnapped by a couple living in their locality. They have been identified as Rajbir and Anita, residents of Bijnor.

Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said the kids have been recovered from a couple in Uttar Pradesh and they are being brought to Panipat.

He said the couple lived in the same locality in Panipat, but they went missing on the same day that the kids disappeared.

It is not yet clear why the couple took the kids away, but cops say the couple does not have any kids of their own and it is likely they kidnapped them for adoption.

The children’s mother, Kavita Rani, had lodged a kidnapping complaint on November 27.

Wednesday, December 01, 2021
