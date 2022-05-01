Mission Fal-Van: Army teams up with eco-warriors

I came across an interesting term ‘FalVan’ during the golden jubilee celebrations of the Battle of Longewala, which were held in Jaisalmer in December 2021. The enterprising mission is bringing about a green revolution across the country.

To mark the Golden Jubilee of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, a new war memorial had been designed at Longewala, around 120km North-West of Jaisalmer. It was inaugurated on December 5, 2021, with much fanfare.

In the evening, the army division commander hosted a farewell dinner, during which I was introduced to environmentalist Radhika Anand who had been a part of the war memorial designing team. However, at the time I did not get an opportunity to learn more about her work.

The next afternoon, I met her at the airport and as it turned out we had booked the same flight to Delhi. She told me about the impressive work being done by her company, Plantology, in the field of ecology. She also told me about Mission Fal-Van. The term Falvan is an amalgamation of two words ‘Fal’ and‘Van’. The mission aims to plant fruit-bearing saplings across India.

Over 6 lakh trees planted

We parted at the Delhi airport promising to keep in touch. Gradually, I learnt that she had set up Plantology around 20 years ago, under which they had planted fruit trees across India.

The funds earned were used to fund Mission Fal-Van, which was launched in 2015. Plantology also provided free saplings, which would grow into fruit-bearing tress and technical advice to the army and different Central Armed Police forces ( CAPFS), including the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), National Security Guard (NSG) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). These organisations provide manpower to look after the saplings, which ensures their longevity – a perfect combination.

Till 2021-end, Plantology had provided lakhs of saplings to different stations of the Indian Army – 1.5 lakh to the NSG, 1 lakh to the BSF and 1 lakh to the CISF. Some plantation was also done at the CRPF Academy in Kadarpur, Gurugram, after the Pulwama attack.

In March 2022, 1.5 lakh saplings were planted at different locations of the CISF on its Raising Day. All these saplings are provided at no cost to the army.

Sword of Damocles hangs over planet

Climate change, like the Sword of Damocles, is hanging over the human race. Nature is hitting back after suffering degradation for decades in our quest to build industries and residential behemoths. Indian cities are among the most polluted cities of the world. Hence, it is essential to conserve and improve the ecology in our country. Plantology is doing just that and free of charge for the Armed Forces and the CAPFS. Anand, the chief executive officer of plantology, is an alumna of Government College for Women, Chandigarh. She is the daughter of an air force officer. It was her father who inculcated a love for nature in her. “I am just doing what my father would have liked to do but could not.”

The NSG, BSF and CISF have declared Anand their green ambassador.

“Whenever, I get a call from the armed forces, I always accept the project provided it is viable,” she says. I took advantage of it and got the commanding officer of my regiment to call her. Anand graciously accepted the request and will be planting the saplings at the Faridkot unit in July.

India needs more eco-warriors like her, and they should also be recognised by the government for their selfless service.

