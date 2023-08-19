Mission Samarth training session ends in Ludhiana

The Mission Samarth initiative, aimed at bolstering numeracy and literacy skills among government school students from Classes 3 to 8, concluded its training programme on Saturday at Meritorious School. A total of 57 block resource persons hailing from 19 blocks in Ludhiana participated in the training. A total of 57 block resource persons hailing from 19 blocks in Ludhiana participated in the training. (Manish/HT)

Kirandeep Singh, a state resource person (SRP), elaborated on the Mission Samarth project, stating, “This project strategically targets the development of numeracy and literacy skills for students in government schools, specifically those in Classes 3 to 8. For now, the department facilitated a comprehensive three-day training programme for the block resource person group under Mission Samarth. These resource persons will play a crucial role in imparting training to school teachers, thus greatly benefiting the students.”

Superjit Kaur, SRP in Punjabi, shared details about the participants, saying, “A total of 57 block resource persons, with three representatives from each block for English, mathematics, and Punjabi subjects, gathered from 19 blocks across Ludhiana. These resource persons will further disseminate information about Mission Samarth to teachers within their respective blocks.”