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Mistaken for cop, man killed by cow smugglers in Ambala

The deceased Gurpreet Singh, alias Happy, of Garnala village and his friend were returning home after completing their night shift at Prime Cinema in Ambala Cantonment

Published on: May 03, 2026 05:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
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A 25-year-old man was shot dead by cow smugglers in Ambala on Friday night after they mistook him for a cop, police said on Saturday.

Gurpreet was taken to Ambala Cantonment civil hospital, where he was declared dead. (HT Photo for representation)

The deceased Gurpreet Singh, alias Happy, of Garnala village and his friend were returning home after completing their night shift at Prime Cinema in Ambala Cantonment.

The incident happened near Tundla village at around 2 am, when a police team was following cow smugglers on suspicion. Police said the smugglers mistook the victim for a police official who was approaching from the opposite direction, and opened fire.

Speaking to reporters in Ambala, the victim’s friend said, “We were returning after our night shift at Prime Cinema around 1.30 am on a two-wheeler. Three vehicles were coming from the opposite direction and all of a sudden there was firing and a bullet hit Gurpreet, after which we fell on the road. As I removed his helmet, his face was covered in blood.”

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mistaken for cop, man killed by cow smugglers in Ambala
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mistaken for cop, man killed by cow smugglers in Ambala
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