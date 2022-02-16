Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mistaken identity: My name is Mukhwinder Singh but I am not a BJP candidate

Mukhwinder’s phones haven’t stopped ringing. From those congratulating him and wishing for his success to those angry with him for joining politics, Mukhwinder has been busy clarifying to all that he is not entering politics-- except that Mukhwinder is not a BJP candidate
Mukhwinder Singh, 60, found his pictures on the posters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), portraying him as the party candidate from Raja Sansi constituency of Amritsar. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 01:28 AM IST
ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana

In a case of mistaken identity, a Ludhiana-based amateur singer, Mukhwinder Singh, 60, found his pictures on the posters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), portraying him as the party candidate from Raja Sansi constituency of Amritsar.

The life-size posters were displayed during Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Ludhiana on Sunday, leading to many news channels telecasting his pictures and adding to the confusion.

The result: Mukhwinder’s phones haven’t stopped ringing. From those congratulating him and wishing for his success to those angry with him for joining politics, Mukhwinder has been busy clarifying to all that he is not entering politics.

GOOF-UP: The life-size posters, bearing singer Mukhwinder Singh’s pictures, were displayed during Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Ludhiana on Sunday, leading to confusion. (HT Photo)
“I was initially clueless about the development, but later found out that I share the first name with the actual BJP candidate from Raja Sansi-- Mukhwinder Singh Mahal. When I spoke to Mahal, he further directed me to the party’s candidate from Baba Bakala, Manjit Singh Manna, who had ordered the posters,” said the 60-year-old.

“Manna told me that when he had gone to place the order for hoardings, he did not have pictures of Mahal, so he asked the printers to get it off the internet. As I have a considerable social media following, my pictures popped up when they searched online. They went ahead with printing without verification, leading to the goof-up,” said the singer, visibly amused.

