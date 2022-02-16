Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mistaken identity: My name is Mukhwinder Singh but I am not a BJP candidate
chandigarh news

Mistaken identity: My name is Mukhwinder Singh but I am not a BJP candidate

Mukhwinder’s phones haven’t stopped ringing. From those congratulating him and wishing for his success to those angry with him for joining politics, Mukhwinder has been busy clarifying to all that he is not entering politics-- except that Mukhwinder is not a BJP candidate
Mukhwinder Singh, 60, found his pictures on the posters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), portraying him as the party candidate from Raja Sansi constituency of Amritsar. (HT Photo)
Mukhwinder Singh, 60, found his pictures on the posters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), portraying him as the party candidate from Raja Sansi constituency of Amritsar. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 01:28 AM IST
Copy Link
ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana

In a case of mistaken identity, a Ludhiana-based amateur singer, Mukhwinder Singh, 60, found his pictures on the posters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), portraying him as the party candidate from Raja Sansi constituency of Amritsar.

The life-size posters were displayed during Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Ludhiana on Sunday, leading to many news channels telecasting his pictures and adding to the confusion.

The result: Mukhwinder’s phones haven’t stopped ringing. From those congratulating him and wishing for his success to those angry with him for joining politics, Mukhwinder has been busy clarifying to all that he is not entering politics.

GOOF-UP: The life-size posters, bearing singer Mukhwinder Singh’s pictures, were displayed during Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Ludhiana on Sunday, leading to confusion. (HT Photo)
GOOF-UP: The life-size posters, bearing singer Mukhwinder Singh’s pictures, were displayed during Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Ludhiana on Sunday, leading to confusion. (HT Photo)

“I was initially clueless about the development, but later found out that I share the first name with the actual BJP candidate from Raja Sansi-- Mukhwinder Singh Mahal. When I spoke to Mahal, he further directed me to the party’s candidate from Baba Bakala, Manjit Singh Manna, who had ordered the posters,” said the 60-year-old.

“Manna told me that when he had gone to place the order for hoardings, he did not have pictures of Mahal, so he asked the printers to get it off the internet. As I have a considerable social media following, my pictures popped up when they searched online. They went ahead with printing without verification, leading to the goof-up,” said the singer, visibly amused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out