Miyawaki forest project implemented by prison inmates at Rohtak jail

The authorities at Rohtak’s Sunaria jail on Saturday said they have planted 5,000 saplings of nearly 30 plant species on 2,000 yards and achieved 95% success rate under the Miyawaki forest programme
Sunaria jail superintendent Suneel Sangwan said the inmates planted diverse flora in May and October last year and have achieved 95% success rate. (HT File)
Published on Feb 13, 2022 12:14 AM IST
BySunil Rahar, Rohtak

Rohtak deputy commissioner Captain Manoj Kumar visited the jail and applauded the prison staff for the success.

“I am impressed with the project started by Sunaria jail authorities. We are planning to implement the same at two sugarmills. This is a good concept and can be implemented on barren land in villages as well,” the DC added.

Sunaria jail superintendent Suneel Sangwan said the inmates planted diverse flora in May and October last year and have achieved 95% success rate.

“Miyawaki is a technique that was pioneered by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki with the aim of building dense forests. Under the scheme, trees are planted at close distance and receive sunlight only from the top. About 5,000 odd saplings consisting of diverse trees, flowers were planted on 2,000 yards on the jail premises. We have an adequate amount of water for the plants and are ready to establish a plant nursery here,” the jail superintendent added.

The jail superintendent said he had started this project with an aim to bring cooperation among inmates, besides reconnecting them with a pollution-free atmosphere.

“As per reports, it was discovered that planting trees in close proximity ensures that they will grow 10-times faster. The technique will give new skills to the inmates and they can use it when they leave the prison,” he said.

“We are bringing in new projects for the inmates so that they can start another inning after completing the jail term. This effort will be helpful in restoring biodiversity and tackling climate change. We are giving 40 to inmates per day. The programme will be one of the successful projects in rehabilitating new inmates,” Sangwan added.

Sunday, February 13, 2022
