Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / MLA Pappi catches contractor’s staff ‘fleecing visitors’ at parking lot
chandigarh news

MLA Pappi catches contractor’s staff ‘fleecing visitors’ at parking lot

MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi also uploaded a video on social networking sites and accused the MC officials of being hand in gloves with the contractors of parking lot
Later in the day, the MC mentioned the parking rates at the parking lot after MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi raised the issue. (HT FILE)
Published on May 20, 2022 11:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi during a surprise inspection at multi-storey parking near the MC headquarters (Zone-A office) on Friday allegedly caught the staff of contractor fleecing the visitors.

Pappi said, “I have been receiving complaints of overcharging in the past. On Friday, I asked one of the supporters to visit the parking lot and the staff of the contractor demanded 80 for parking a car against the fixed charges of 20. I have directed the MC officials to write down parking rates at all the parking lots of MC. My contact number will also be mentioned at the parking lot so that residents can submit the complaints against overcharging.”

Pappi also uploaded a video on social networking sites and accused the MC officials of being hand in gloves with the parking contractor.

He said a complaint will be submitted with MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal to cancel the parking contract and take strict action against the concerned officials. Later in the day, the MC mentioned the parking rates at the parking lot after Pappi raised the issue.

