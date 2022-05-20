MLA Pappi catches contractor’s staff ‘fleecing visitors’ at parking lot
MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi during a surprise inspection at multi-storey parking near the MC headquarters (Zone-A office) on Friday allegedly caught the staff of contractor fleecing the visitors.
Pappi said, “I have been receiving complaints of overcharging in the past. On Friday, I asked one of the supporters to visit the parking lot and the staff of the contractor demanded ₹80 for parking a car against the fixed charges of ₹20. I have directed the MC officials to write down parking rates at all the parking lots of MC. My contact number will also be mentioned at the parking lot so that residents can submit the complaints against overcharging.”
Pappi also uploaded a video on social networking sites and accused the MC officials of being hand in gloves with the parking contractor.
He said a complaint will be submitted with MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal to cancel the parking contract and take strict action against the concerned officials. Later in the day, the MC mentioned the parking rates at the parking lot after Pappi raised the issue.
Congress to hold meetings of its extended state executive for Maharashtra and Mumbai
After last week's Chintan Shivir, organised in Udaipur and an upcoming social media camp scheduled on May 28-29 in Nagpur, the Congress is set to hold meetings of its extended state executive for Maharashtra and Mumbai next week to lay down a strategy on contesting the forthcoming local body polls across the state, due later this year and to discuss other pressing issues.
Delhi: Rain, dust storm bring citysolace from oppressive heat
After braving temperatures well above normal for nearly three months now, parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region received some long-awaited relief, with light rains, thunderstorm and gusty winds on Friday evening. IMD recordings showed that heatwave conditions continued in the Capital on Friday, with the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station settling at 44.4C — five degrees above the season's normal. In the evening, however, most parts of the city saw thunderstorms.
Ask Punjab to release our share of water first: Haryana CM Khattar
Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi should “shun petty politics over water”, and instead ask its own government in Punjab to release Haryana's share of 3.5 million acre-foot of Ravi Beas waters by constructing the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal.
Mundka fire: After long hunt, cops collect DNA samples to match with last body
A week after a fire broke out at a factory in Mundka claiming 27 lives, the last DNA sample, to match with the charred bodies, was collected on Friday. The police suspect the dead woman to be Geeta Devi (42), who lived in a modest rented room, which had no windows, in the Mubarakpur Dabas village's Parvesh Nagar area in north-west Delhi. She lived alone, her husband, Upendra Shah, having passed away in 2018.
Cancer vaccine also being made in India: UP Governor
Like the anti-coronavirus vaccine, an anti-cancer vaccine is also being made in India, governor Anandiben Patel said on Friday. She also launched the vaccination campaign of 150 adolescent girls here. She said that the government is making a lot of efforts for teenage girls' health. She informed that cancer screening of 2 lakh women of Varanasi is to be done. She appealed to women not to be careless about their health.
