Tension in Sonepat village after mob attacks group offering namaz

Tension prevailed at Sandal Kalan village in Haryana’s Sonepat district on Monday, a day after a mob of 20 armed men allegedly attacked people offering prayers and vandalised a mosque.

Police said nine people were injured in the incident that took place around 9pm on Sunday when people were offering Ramzan prayers in the one-room mosque, built by “community funding”.

The armed men were residents of the same village, they said, adding the police have recovered CCTV footage of the area in which the attackers can be seen carrying bamboo sticks and roaming the streets freely.

Nine of the injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Sonepat.

Security was tightened in the village. Sonepat police commissioner B Satheesh Balan visited the village and said that an FIR has been registered against 10 accused by name and nine unknown persons. He said 16 people have been detained and investigation is underway.

One of the injured, Sabir Ali, said the attackers suddenly barged into the mosque and started abusing them. “Then, they attacked us with sticks and sharp-edged weapons. They did not spare women and children. This is an attempt to create a communal divide. We respect every religion and had never seen such an incident in the village earlier,” he added.