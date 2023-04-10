Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Tension in Sonepat village after mob attacks group offering namaz

Tension in Sonepat village after mob attacks group offering namaz

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 10, 2023 04:28 PM IST

Attackers were residents of Sandal Kalan village, CCTV footage being studied; nine of the injured admitted to civil hospital in Sonepat even as security stepped up

Tension prevailed at Sandal Kalan village in Haryana’s Sonepat district on Monday, a day after a mob of 20 armed men allegedly attacked people offering prayers and vandalised a mosque.

Tension prevailed at Sandal Kalan village in Haryana’s Sonepat district on Monday, a day after a mob of 20 armed men allegedly attacked people offering prayers and vandalised a mosque. (Twitter)

Police said nine people were injured in the incident that took place around 9pm on Sunday when people were offering Ramzan prayers in the one-room mosque, built by “community funding”.

The armed men were residents of the same village, they said, adding the police have recovered CCTV footage of the area in which the attackers can be seen carrying bamboo sticks and roaming the streets freely.

Nine of the injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Sonepat.

Security was tightened in the village. Sonepat police commissioner B Satheesh Balan visited the village and said that an FIR has been registered against 10 accused by name and nine unknown persons. He said 16 people have been detained and investigation is underway.

One of the injured, Sabir Ali, said the attackers suddenly barged into the mosque and started abusing them. “Then, they attacked us with sticks and sharp-edged weapons. They did not spare women and children. This is an attempt to create a communal divide. We respect every religion and had never seen such an incident in the village earlier,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
security tension police investigation children haryana people women religion accused sonepat district mosque ramzan incident civil hospital police commissioner villager
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP