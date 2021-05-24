Moderna refuses to sell vaccines directly to Punjab

US-based manufacturer Moderna has refused to deliver vaccines directly to Punjab citing policy decisions.

State nodal officer for vaccination Vikas Garg said all manufacturers were approached for direct purchase of Covid vaccines, including Sputnik-V, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, on chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s instructions to explore possibilities of floating a global tender for the procurement of jabs for early inoculation in the state.

Moderna has clarified that as per its policy, it can deal with the Government of India and not the state governments or private companies for such purposes, Garg said.

The Centre had allowed the states to procure vaccines and accordingly the Punjab government wrote to vaccine manufacturers out of India, said Garg, adding: “We are seeking more vaccines from the Centre, which will advise how to deal with such manufacturers who directly deal with the Government of India.”

The state government got in touch with Moderna after the chief minister had on Thursday asked his officials to explore possibilities of floating a global tender for the procurement of immunization shots and reach out to all Covid vaccine manufacturers for direct purchase.

Earlier, the Punjab government on May 13 decided to join the COVAX facility alliance for global sourcing and procurement of Covid vaccines at the best price, but it also informed the government that it doesn’t deal directly with the state, but with the Government of India. COVAX (Covid-19 Vaccines Global Access) is a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines directed by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and the World Health Organization.

A spokesperson for GAVI, one of the three organisations that have set up COVAX initiative, had said that since India is already a participating member of the facility, Punjab could not separately apply to access Covid-19 vaccines.

These efforts to procure vaccines from manufacturers abroad were driven by an acute shortage of vaccine for beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years due to which the state government has had to first delay its start and then suspend the drive at several vaccination centres across the state.

The state government had placed an order for 30 lakh doses of Covishield in the last week of April with funds from the CM Covid Relief Fund for free vaccination at its hospitals in Phase 3. According to the Government of India allocation for Phase 3 (18-44 age group), the state government has been able to get only 4.2 lakh vaccine doses, including 66,000 received on Saturday. A total of 3.65 Lakh have already been used, leaving only 64,000 for use as of now, said Garg.

The state government has not initiated vaccination for all in the age group of 18-44 years as only kin of health workers and construction labourers are being vaccinated.

So far, Punjab has administered 43.94 lakh vaccination doses, including 36.64 lakh first and 7.3 lakh second doses. The state government has had to stop vaccination for Phase 1 and 2 categories in the last three days also because of non-availability. Efforts are being made for procurement of vaccines to meet the shortage in the state, Garg said.

Amarinder was among the first chief ministers to urge the Centre to give flexibility to states to devise their local strategies for Covid vaccination within the broad parameters.