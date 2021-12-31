Modi to lay stone of Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur medical colleges

JALANDHAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur medical colleges virtually during his visit to Ferozepur on January 5, said Union minister Som Parkash on Thursday.

The two medical colleges will be constructed at a cost of around ₹325 crore each, or which the central government has released the first instalment of ₹100 crore to the Punjab government.

Som Prakash, who is MP from Hoshiarpur, said people in Punjab have been facing a lot of problems due to lack of medical facilities during the pandemic. The BJP is committed to providing quality medical services to every resident of Punjab, he added.

“With the completion of these two medical colleges, people of Punjab would not have to go to Delhi or Chandigarh for medical facilities,” he added.