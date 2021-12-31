Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Modi to lay stone of Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur medical colleges
chandigarh news

Modi to lay stone of Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur medical colleges

Modi will lay the foundation stone of Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur medical colleges virtually during his visit to Ferozepur on January 5
The two medical colleges in Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur will be constructed at a cost of around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>325 crore each.
The two medical colleges in Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur will be constructed at a cost of around 325 crore each.
Published on Dec 31, 2021 12:20 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

JALANDHAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur medical colleges virtually during his visit to Ferozepur on January 5, said Union minister Som Parkash on Thursday.

The two medical colleges will be constructed at a cost of around 325 crore each, or which the central government has released the first instalment of 100 crore to the Punjab government.

Som Prakash, who is MP from Hoshiarpur, said people in Punjab have been facing a lot of problems due to lack of medical facilities during the pandemic. The BJP is committed to providing quality medical services to every resident of Punjab, he added.

“With the completion of these two medical colleges, people of Punjab would not have to go to Delhi or Chandigarh for medical facilities,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 31, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out