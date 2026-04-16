Moga bizman found dead in his car

A 29-year-old readymade garment shop owner was found dead in his SUV on Wednesday afternoon with a bullet injury in the Dharamkot town of Moga.

The family of the deceased claimed that the businessman was receiving extortion calls from gangsters in the past and had been assigned a police gunman for security.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While police said prima facie it is a case of suicide, the opposition leaders dubbed it as a murder and claimed that ‘the businessman was receiving extortion calls and had been provided a police gunman for security.’

According to the family, the trader was found in a pool of blood in his SUV with an injury on his temple near Pandori village, located on the outskirts of Dharamkot town, by his employees, who tracked his location using a global positioning system (GPS) installed in his vehicle. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajay Gandhi said that the initial investigation suggests that the deceased took his life with a licensed weapon.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Initially, it was claimed that the victim was murdered. But the analysis of the crime scene suggests that he took his life with a licensed .45-bore pistol. The weapon used in the incident has been recovered. Nothing suggests at the scene of the crime that the victim was attacked by someone,” the SSP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Initially, it was claimed that the victim was murdered. But the analysis of the crime scene suggests that he took his life with a licensed .45-bore pistol. The weapon used in the incident has been recovered. Nothing suggests at the scene of the crime that the victim was attacked by someone,” the SSP said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The family of the deceased claimed that the businessman was receiving extortion calls from gangsters in the past and had been assigned a police gunman for security. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family of the deceased claimed that the businessman was receiving extortion calls from gangsters in the past and had been assigned a police gunman for security. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the kin alleged that the gunman was not with the deceased at the time of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the kin alleged that the gunman was not with the deceased at the time of the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The SSP confirmed that the deceased had lodged a complaint in August last year about getting extortion calls from criminals, and the status of the police gunman is currently under verification. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SSP confirmed that the deceased had lodged a complaint in August last year about getting extortion calls from criminals, and the status of the police gunman is currently under verification. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“A first information report (FIR) was lodged in this regard. But since then, he never informed the police of receiving any extortion or threatening calls from criminals,” the SSP said.

Terming the incident as ‘murder’, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring flayed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation.

“How are criminals roaming freely, issuing threats and firing bullets without fear? Punjab is being pushed into fear and chaos, and the government is a silent spectator,” Warring said in a post on X.

Shiromani Akal Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said that the ‘murder’ has again brought focus on ‘rising gangster activities’.

“Broad daylight murder has again instilled fear in everyone’s hearts. He had informed the police multiple times about the threats and extortion demands. Today, neither a trader, nor an artist, nor a doctor, nor a farmer, nor any employed person is safe in Punjab,” Sukhbir said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The deceased’s father said that his son had left his shop to get his SUV washed at a nearby workshop. “We were worried as he did not respond to repeated phone calls. His SUV has a GPS tracker. The tracking device indicated that the vehicle remained stationary for a long period. Employees were dispatched to the GPS location, who found him motionless in the driver’s seat with a bullet injury,” he said.

Dharamkot station house officer (SHO) Lashman Singh claimed that the family has told the police that the deceased was battling mental health issues.

“According to the aggrieved family, the deceased was battling mental health issues. The licensed pistol of the deceased was found loaded at the crime spot, and it has been seized. Initial probe concludes that it was a suicide case. Inquest proceedings have been started under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) based on the statement of the family,” the SHO added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON