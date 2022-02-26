Moga: Four kids, drivers hurt as school bus collides with truck
Four children escaped with minor injuries while drivers of a school bus and a truck had to be hospitalised after the two vehicles collided on the Kotkapura bypass in Moga on Saturday morning.
There were 12 students and a teacher on the bus, which collided head-on with a truck while trying to overtake another vehicle, said police. It took half an hour to rescue the school bus driver, whose legs got stuck inside. Both drivers were admitted to the local government hospital, and were discharged in the evening. The four injured students were sent home after administering first-aid.
No FIR had been registered at the time of filing of this report in the evening. Police are investigating whether any of the drivers was negligent, said inspector Lachman Singh.
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.