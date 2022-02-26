Moga: Four kids, drivers hurt as school bus collides with truck

Four children escaped with minor injuries while drivers of a school bus and a truck had to be hospitalised after the two vehicles collided on the Kotkapura bypass in Moga on Saturday morning.

There were 12 students and a teacher on the bus, which collided head-on with a truck while trying to overtake another vehicle, said police. It took half an hour to rescue the school bus driver, whose legs got stuck inside. Both drivers were admitted to the local government hospital, and were discharged in the evening. The four injured students were sent home after administering first-aid.

No FIR had been registered at the time of filing of this report in the evening. Police are investigating whether any of the drivers was negligent, said inspector Lachman Singh.