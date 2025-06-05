Mohali: 11 SHOs among 24 cops transferred

In a major reshuffle in the Mohali police department, 24 personnel, including 11 station house officers (SHOs), were transferred on Wednesday. The orders, issued by the Mohali senior superintendent of police, said the move is aimed at streamlining field operations and internal department functioning. (HT File)

Inspector Amandeep Singh, earlier posted at police lines, has been appointed the SHO of Sohana police station. Inspector Sunil Kumar, who was previously SHO Majri, has been transferred as SHO, Kharar city, replacing inspector Ajitesh Kaushal, who has been transferred as SHO Airport.

Inspector Navdeep Sharma has been moved from Mullanpur and posted as SHO Sadar Kurali, while inspector Amandeep Tarika will now serve as SHO Mullanpur, having previously served with the intelligence and field investigation unit.

Inspector Yogesh Kumar, who was incharge of the anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU), has been appointed SHO Majri. Inspector Gauravbans Singh, who was SHO Kurali Sadar, has been shifted as SHO Kurali city and inspector Jashanpreet Singh earlier posted at SHO IT City, will now be the SHO of Dhakoli.

The post of SHO Zirakpur will now be held by inspector Satinder Singh, replacing his earlier position as SHO Lalru. Inspector Gagandeep Singh, earlier SHO of Zirakpur, will now be in charge of the anti-human trafficking unit. Inspector Simran Singh, formerly SHO Sohana, has been posted as SHO Lalru, while inspector Satwinder Singh, earlier SHO Airport, will now be the SHO IT City.

The transfers also impact specialised units. Inspector Malkeet Singh has been appointed the incharge of the anti-narcotic cell. Earlier, he was at police lines.

Among female officers, inspector Amandeep Kaur has been moved from cyber crime police station to the women cell as SHO. Sub-inspector Baljinder Kaur has been sent to police lines.

Other changes include the posting of ASI Prashant Sharma from Matour police station to the charge of Saneta police post. Transfers in supporting units such as the anti-narcotic cell, women cell, and CIA also include multiple head constables and senior constables.