Mohali: 2 booked for attacking neighbours over parking dispute in Kharar

Two persons have been booked for allegedly attacking two neighbours with sticks and a knife over a parking dispute outside their residence near Arya Samaj temple in Kharar last month. The accused have been identified as Rajiv and Rahul Manchanda. After obtaining their medical reports, the victims approached police and lodged an FIR. (HT File)

City Kharar police registered a case against the duo under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(3) (criminal intimidation by threat to cause death or grievous hurt) and 3(5) (acts committed by several persons with common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to the complaint filed by Sachin, 41, the incident took place in the early hours of April 20 when he and his neighbour, Manish Chawla, returned home from a wedding in separate vehicles. The dispute allegedly began when Simran, wife of Rajiv, alias Monu, asked Sachin to immediately move his car as they needed to leave.

Police said the argument escalated after Manish intervened and questioned the issue. Soon after, Rajiv, Rahul and Bharat Bhushan, alias Bhusi, allegedly reached the spot along with four to five unidentified persons. Rajiv attacked Manish with a wooden stick on the chest and left arm and also reportedly stabbed Sachin on both hands and in the abdomen with a knife.

The complainant further alleged that Rahul assaulted both the victims with the butt of a pistol and threatened to kill them while claiming links with a political party. Simran, Bharat Bhushan and the unidentified men were also accused of joining the assault.

After obtaining their medical reports, the victims approached police and lodged an FIR. Police said further investigation is underway.