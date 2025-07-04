Search
Friday, Jul 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

Mohali: 2 get 5-year jail for snatching chain

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Jul 04, 2025 10:52 AM IST

The case dates back to March 16, 2021; as per the complaint filed by Chetna Sharma, she was attending a wedding in Kharar and had stepped out around 12.30 pm to buy milk from Agarwal Departmental Store

The court of the additional district and sessions judge, Mohali, has sentenced two men to five years in prison for snatching a woman’s gold chain.

Along with the prison term, the Mohali court also fined both convicts <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 each. (HT photo for representation)
Along with the prison term, the Mohali court also fined both convicts 10,000 each. (HT photo for representation)

The convicts, Ajay and Gobinda, alias Chiku, were also fined 10,000 each.

The case dates back to March 16, 2021. As per the complaint filed by victim Chetna Sharma, she was attending a wedding in Kharar and had stepped out around 12.30 pm to buy milk from Agarwal Departmental Store. While she was inside the store, a youth entered the store and pretended to ask for baby powder.

He then snatched her gold chain and fled the spot on a motorcycle with an accomplice waiting outside. An FIR was promptly registered under Section 379-B of the IPC against unidentified persons, and the snatchers were subsequently arrested. The court also awarded them a one-month sentence and imposed a fine of 1,000 each under Section 451 (house trespass) of IPC.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: 2 get 5-year jail for snatching chain
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On