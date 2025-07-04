Mohali: 2 get 5-year jail for snatching chain

The court of the additional district and sessions judge, Mohali, has sentenced two men to five years in prison for snatching a woman’s gold chain. Along with the prison term, the Mohali court also fined both convicts ₹ 10,000 each. (HT photo for representation)

The convicts, Ajay and Gobinda, alias Chiku, were also fined ₹10,000 each.

The case dates back to March 16, 2021. As per the complaint filed by victim Chetna Sharma, she was attending a wedding in Kharar and had stepped out around 12.30 pm to buy milk from Agarwal Departmental Store. While she was inside the store, a youth entered the store and pretended to ask for baby powder.

He then snatched her gold chain and fled the spot on a motorcycle with an accomplice waiting outside. An FIR was promptly registered under Section 379-B of the IPC against unidentified persons, and the snatchers were subsequently arrested. The court also awarded them a one-month sentence and imposed a fine of ₹1,000 each under Section 451 (house trespass) of IPC.