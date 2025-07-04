Mohali: 2 get 5-year jail for snatching chain

The case dates back to March 16, 2021; as per the complaint filed by Chetna Sharma, she was attending a wedding in Kharar and had stepped out around 12.30 pm to buy milk from Agarwal Departmental Store
The court of the additional district and sessions judge, Mohali, has sentenced two men to five years in prison for snatching a woman’s gold chain.
The convicts, Ajay and Gobinda, alias Chiku, were also fined ₹10,000 each.
The case dates back to March 16, 2021. As per the complaint filed by victim Chetna Sharma, she was attending a wedding in Kharar and had stepped out around 12.30 pm to buy milk from Agarwal Departmental Store. While she was inside the store, a youth entered the store and pretended to ask for baby powder.
He then snatched her gold chain and fled the spot on a motorcycle with an accomplice waiting outside. An FIR was promptly registered under Section 379-B of the IPC against unidentified persons, and the snatchers were subsequently arrested. The court also awarded them a one-month sentence and imposed a fine of ₹1,000 each under Section 451 (house trespass) of IPC.