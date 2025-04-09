Mohali: 2-yr-old child falls into underground water tank, dies

A two-and-a-half-year-old child died after falling into an underground water tank in an under-construction building in Sunny Enclave, Kharar, where his father was working, on Tuesday. A two-and-a-half-year-old child died after falling into an underground water tank in an under-construction building in Sunny Enclave, Kharar, where his father was working, on Tuesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

After his father Joginder failed to spot the child for long, they started looking for him and found him lying unconscious in the underground water tank.

He was rushed to Mohali civil hospital in Phase-6, where the doctors declared him brought dead.