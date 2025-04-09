Menu Explore
Mohali: 2-yr-old child falls into underground water tank, dies

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 09, 2025 09:38 AM IST

After his father Joginder failed to spot the child for long, they started looking for him and found him lying unconscious in the underground water tank.

A two-and-a-half-year-old child died after falling into an underground water tank in an under-construction building in Sunny Enclave, Kharar, where his father was working, on Tuesday.

A two-and-a-half-year-old child died after falling into an underground water tank in an under-construction building in Sunny Enclave, Kharar, where his father was working, on Tuesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A two-and-a-half-year-old child died after falling into an underground water tank in an under-construction building in Sunny Enclave, Kharar, where his father was working, on Tuesday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

He was rushed to Mohali civil hospital in Phase-6, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

He was rushed to Mohali civil hospital in Phase-6, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

