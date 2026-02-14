Mohali administration hosts workshop on mothers against drugs

Mothers are the first line of defence in the war against drugs. They are the first persons to notice behavioural changes in young children and seek help, said Sanna Kaushal, co-founder Punjab Lit Foundation, talking to mothers at the Government Senior Secondary School, Phase 3B1 on Friday. Around 400 mothers were sensitised during the series of three workshops held on Friday. (HT File)

The Mohali administration and Punjab Lit Foundation organised a workshop, as a part of “Mothers against drugs” campaign launched in September 2024. Around 400 mothers were sensitised during the series of three workshops held on Friday.

Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal said, “Chief minister Bhagwant Mann is fully committed to end the social scourge of drug addiction from the state. The drive was part of the multipronged approach being adopted by the government to tackle the huge problem in collaboration with the Punjab Lit Foundation.”

The initiative, spearheaded by renowned author Khushwant Singh, co-founder of Punjab Lit Foundation and former state information commissioner, aims to empower mothers to act as the first line of defense against the rising drug epidemic affecting Punjab’s youth. “Mothers are that invisible force at home which can be empowered to ensure that young children do not fall into the deadly trap of drugs. We are trying to make mothers realise that they can play an extraordinary role in keeping their homes drug free. We are skilling them through such seminars to recognise early symptoms and what steps to take,” said Khushwant Singh.