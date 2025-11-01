Mohali: Anganwadi centre found running from helper’s home in Balongi; inquiry ordered

A surprise inspection by Punjab State Food Commission member Vijay Dutt in Balongi on Friday exposed a shocking lapse. An Anganwadi centre in Azad Nagar, meant to function from its designated government site, was instead being run out of a helper’s private residence. Punjab State Food Commission member Vijay Dutt also inspected government schools in Mohali’s Balongi. (HT Photo)

Officials found that the centre’s infrastructure had effectively been displaced after the original panchayat-allotted land was sold off by private individuals. The centre, meant to serve local children and mothers under the Integrated Child Development Scheme, was being operated from helper Kundan Devi’s home, leaving no proper space for children or storage of government materials.

Operated by Anganwadi workers and helpers, these centres provide a comprehensive package of six services: education, supplementary nutrition, pre-school non-formal education, nutrition and health education, immunisation, health checkups and referral service.

During the visit, it was revealed that no children were attending the centre, and Angwandi worker Suman Pal and helper Kundan Devi said they had no option but to shift operations due to the unavailability of an official building.

Former panch Lal Bahadur informed officials that the land for the Anganwadi centre had originally been acquired from one Dalip Singh and handed over to the panchayat for public use. However, the site has been illegally locked and even sold off by private individuals, leaving the centre defunct.

Taking serious note of the irregularities, Dutt contacted Mohali District Programme Officer (DPO) Nikhil and directed him to initiate an immediate inquiry. The Punjab State Food Commission also issued a notice to the DPO, seeking a detailed action-taken report within seven days.

Dutt also inspected government primary and high schools, and other Anganwadi centres in the area. He instructed the staff to strictly adhere to the National Food Security Act, and ensure timely delivery of entitlements to children and mothers.

He said any negligence in implementing food and nutrition-related schemes would not be tolerated and accountability must be fixed at every level.