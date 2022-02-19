Mohali: Coloniser, wife booked for 77-lakh immigration fraud

Police have registered yet another cheating case against coloniser Devinder Gill, his wife Krispy Khaira and their aide Ramneet Singh Randhawa.

The trio, who are the owners of School of International Study Immigration Company in Phase 1, have been booked for duping students of ₹77 lakh on the pretext of sending them abroad.

Investigating officer Pritpal Singh said as per a complaint filed by Jyoti Anant Kaur, a resident of Sector 23, Chandigarh, she and some of her friends had approached the immigration firm in 2019 to help them pursue further studies abroad.

They paid a total amount of ₹77.89 lakh to the firm’s owners, but even after three years, they had neither fulfilled their promise nor returned their money.

Kaur alleged in her statement that she had first complained against the accused on October 6, 2021. But no action was taken, following which she filed another complaint with the Mohali SSP on December 27, 2021.

The probe was marked to the superintendent of police (City) and following legal opinion, the three accused were booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act, 2014.