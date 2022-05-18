Mohali commuters bear brunt of road closures caused by farmers’ protest
Commuters on Tuesday found themselves at the receiving end as a farmer unions’ protest at the YPS roundabout led to traffic being diverted to other routes, resulting in multiple traffic jams.
Phase 7 residents were the worst affected as four major roads leading to the YPS crossing were closed for vehicular traffic amid the protest. Authorities were forced to barricade and seal Chandigarh-Mohali borders.
The roads will continue to remain closed on Wednesday as well, with the farmers continuing their protest at the YPS roundabout.
The main roads along the Phase VII traffic crossing, SSP residence on Phase 3-A’s side, from jail roadside and a road from Chandigarh’s end, all joining at Dolphin or YPS crossing had been closed.
Police earlier closed the vehicular traffic on the road from Phase 7 to Phase 9 when the 2,000-odd farmers from around 23 farm unions gathered at the protest site near the Amb Sahib Gurdwara,. The traffic was diverted to reach Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), Fortis hospital and the Punjab School Education Education board.
Residents were inconvenienced as they had to change the route from Phase 7 traffic light crossing towards Kumbran crossing and from Phase 8-9 crossing towards forest department to reach other parts of the city.
Commuters however had a tough time as the central road between Phase 8 to Phase 11 was closed at the main crossing.
Paramjeet Kaur, a resident of Phase 7, said “On Tuesday, I had to reach Chandigarh, but I was forced to take the longer route and it took me around 45 minutes to reach the destination.”
Manjeet Singh, another commuter, said the public must not be inconvenienced because of the protests, lamenting the government’s false promises that force residents, the farmers in this case, to step out on roads and protest.
“We have patients under treatment at a private hospital in Phase 8 and are facing a lot of problems as our time is being wasted due to road closures,” he added.
The deadlock between the farmer unions and the state government continues, with the former refusing to withdraw their demands, which include a new paddy sowing schedule and compensation for the wheat crop loss due to rise in temperature in March.
-
School principal, police officer arrested for Rajasthan constable recruitment paper leak
Eight people including a school principal, Diwakar Public Secondary School principal Shalu Sharma (33)'s husband and a police officer have been arrested by the special operations group of the Rajasthan Police for leaking a paper of the police constable recruitment examination held on May 14. Additional director general, SOG, Ashok Rathore said the investigators identified the examination centre in Jaipur suburb Jhotwara and arrested eight people found to be involved in the paper leak.
-
Real estate boost: Long-pending demands of Navi residents, developers to be resolved, says UD Min Shinde
Boman Irani, president, CREDAI-MCHI, said, “The issues resolved by the UD ministry will help Navi Mumbai developers to execute their projects seamlessly and reduce the ongoing financial burden caused due to rising input costs and increase in repo rate last week. Thousands of homebuyers who were not getting possession of their flats due to the CRZ issue will also get immediate relief.”
-
Spate of deaths: India’s missions in Canada to create database of students
India's missions in Canada are enhancing their outreach to students from India as their numbers balloon along with a spate of incidents, including accidents, suicides, even murders. The latest such tragedy was reported on Sunday, when Peel Regional Police found the body of 20-year-old Navkiran Singh from Moga district in Punjab drowned in the Credit Valley River in Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area. No cause has yet been attributed for the death.
-
Farmers’ agitation unwarranted: CM Mann
Chandigarh : Asserting that farmers agitation was “unwarranted and undesirable”, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday asked the farm unions to stop sloganeering and join hands with his state government for checking the depleting water table in Punjab. Mann said that staggered programme for sowing of paddy would not harm the interests of the farmers but it can act as a catalyst to save the water table in state. ”
-
Labour unions meet Kataruchak, seek scrapping of contract system
Chandigarh :Food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister Lal Chand Kataruchak on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of labour unions who demanded scrapping of the contract system. The labour unions said the contract system should be done away with and the amount be given directly to labourers so that their living standard improves. Kataruchak assured to look into the matter. The director, food and civil supplies, was also present.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics