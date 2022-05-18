Mohali commuters bear brunt of road closures caused by farmers’ protest

Commuters on Tuesday found themselves at the receiving end as a farmer unions’ protest at the YPS roundabout led to traffic being diverted to other routes, resulting in multiple traffic jams.

Phase 7 residents were the worst affected as four major roads leading to the YPS crossing were closed for vehicular traffic amid the protest. Authorities were forced to barricade and seal Chandigarh-Mohali borders.

The roads will continue to remain closed on Wednesday as well, with the farmers continuing their protest at the YPS roundabout.

The main roads along the Phase VII traffic crossing, SSP residence on Phase 3-A’s side, from jail roadside and a road from Chandigarh’s end, all joining at Dolphin or YPS crossing had been closed.

Police earlier closed the vehicular traffic on the road from Phase 7 to Phase 9 when the 2,000-odd farmers from around 23 farm unions gathered at the protest site near the Amb Sahib Gurdwara,. The traffic was diverted to reach Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), Fortis hospital and the Punjab School Education Education board.

Residents were inconvenienced as they had to change the route from Phase 7 traffic light crossing towards Kumbran crossing and from Phase 8-9 crossing towards forest department to reach other parts of the city.

Commuters however had a tough time as the central road between Phase 8 to Phase 11 was closed at the main crossing.

Paramjeet Kaur, a resident of Phase 7, said “On Tuesday, I had to reach Chandigarh, but I was forced to take the longer route and it took me around 45 minutes to reach the destination.”

Manjeet Singh, another commuter, said the public must not be inconvenienced because of the protests, lamenting the government’s false promises that force residents, the farmers in this case, to step out on roads and protest.

“We have patients under treatment at a private hospital in Phase 8 and are facing a lot of problems as our time is being wasted due to road closures,” he added.

The deadlock between the farmer unions and the state government continues, with the former refusing to withdraw their demands, which include a new paddy sowing schedule and compensation for the wheat crop loss due to rise in temperature in March.