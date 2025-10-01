Mohali: Cops register FIR in late-night firing incident in Zirakpur

Police have registered a case following a late-night firing near Hotel Lucky Inn on the Chandigarh–Ambala highway that left two men critically injured. Police have registered a case under Sections 109, 115(2), 118(1), 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 25 of the Arms Act. (HT File)

Initial reports suggested the clash arose from a parking dispute, but police investigations have revealed a different sequence of events.

According to officials, the violence began with an argument between two men at a roadside tea stall. They began abusing each other until the tea vendor intervened, asking them to stop as it disturbed his customers. The complainant, Deepak, later informed police that even his father tried to pacify the two before they left the spot.

Around two hours later, tensions reignited.

A group of about 8–9 men, armed with sticks, swords, and a pistol, returned and launched an attack. Witnesses said three rounds were also fired, one hitting Gurvinder Singh of Nagla village in the head and another seriously injuring Mukesh.

Both victims were admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. Gurvinder Singh was later referred to PGIMER due to his critical condition.

ASI Sulkhan Singh said Gurvinder has been declared unfit to give a statement. “Investigation will proceed after we record statements of both injured victims,” he added.

Police have registered a case under Sections 109, 115(2), 118(1), 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 25 of the Arms Act. “CCTV footage is being examined. Police said multiple leads are being pursued and arrests will follow once identities are confirmed,” the ASI said.