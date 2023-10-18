Mohali deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi back in Congress fold

Fourteen months after he was expelled for anti-party activities, Mohali deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi was inducted back into the Congress fold on Tuesday. State Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring extended a warm welcome to Bedi at the Punjab Congress Bhawan in Sector 15. (HT Photo)

He had been expelled by state party president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring in July last year, along with senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal, for his apparent closeness to Balbir Singh Sidhu and his brother Amarjit Singh Sidhu who had joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party in June 2022.

The Sidhu brothers too had returned to the Congress fold last week.

State Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring extended a warm welcome to Bedi at the Punjab Congress Bhawan in Sector 15.

Speaking on the occasion, Bedi said, “I never left the Congress as it runs in my blood. I am committed to working diligently for the party’s victory in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON