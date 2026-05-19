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Mohali: Developer booked for duping two Haryana bizman of 80 lakh

After taking the payments, the accused neither completed the construction nor appeared before the Kharar sub-registrar for execution of the sale deed, despite receiving a legal notice

Published on: May 19, 2026 07:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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A Mohali-based real estate developer has been booked for allegedly duping two Haryana businessmen of 80 lakh on the pretext of selling showrooms in a Kharar commercial project.

The transaction had already led to another FIR registered at Kharar police station earlier this month. (HT File)

Complainants Manish Kumar and his business partner Ankit Sakuja of Yamunanagar, Haryana, alleged that they had entered into an agreement with Amit Kumar of Aerocity, Mohali, on April 20, 2024, to purchase two showrooms – number 41 and 42 – at Luxrio Sukh Plaza in Bhagomajra, Kharar. They allegedly paid 68 lakh through bank transfers and another 12 lakh in cash after the accused promised to complete the construction of the units soon.

But after taking the payments, the accused neither completed the construction nor appeared before the Kharar sub-registrar for execution of the sale deed, despite receiving a legal notice. The complainants claimed that they waited at the registrar’s office on June 20, 2025, and officially marked their presence after the accused failed to turn up.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Developer booked for duping two Haryana bizman of 80 lakh
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Developer booked for duping two Haryana bizman of 80 lakh
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