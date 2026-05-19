Mohali: Developer booked for duping two Haryana bizman of 80 lakh

A Mohali-based real estate developer has been booked for allegedly duping two Haryana businessmen of ₹80 lakh on the pretext of selling showrooms in a Kharar commercial project.

The transaction had already led to another FIR registered at Kharar police station earlier this month. (HT File)

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Complainants Manish Kumar and his business partner Ankit Sakuja of Yamunanagar, Haryana, alleged that they had entered into an agreement with Amit Kumar of Aerocity, Mohali, on April 20, 2024, to purchase two showrooms – number 41 and 42 – at Luxrio Sukh Plaza in Bhagomajra, Kharar. They allegedly paid ₹68 lakh through bank transfers and another ₹12 lakh in cash after the accused promised to complete the construction of the units soon.

But after taking the payments, the accused neither completed the construction nor appeared before the Kharar sub-registrar for execution of the sale deed, despite receiving a legal notice. The complainants claimed that they waited at the registrar’s office on June 20, 2025, and officially marked their presence after the accused failed to turn up.

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{{^usCountry}} Sold 2 other showrooms twice {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sold 2 other showrooms twice {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} During investigation, police also found that the complainants had earlier purchased two other showrooms – number 16 and 17 – in the same project in October 2023. However, after obtaining copies of the sale documents for mutation purposes, the accused allegedly sold the same units again to another buyer from Ludhiana through separate sale deeds in January 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During investigation, police also found that the complainants had earlier purchased two other showrooms – number 16 and 17 – in the same project in October 2023. However, after obtaining copies of the sale documents for mutation purposes, the accused allegedly sold the same units again to another buyer from Ludhiana through separate sale deeds in January 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The transaction had already led to another FIR registered at Kharar police station earlier this month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The transaction had already led to another FIR registered at Kharar police station earlier this month. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the accused denied signing the agreement for showrooms 41 and 42 and claimed the documents had been forged. Witnesses to the agreement, however, confirmed during inquiry that the accused had signed the documents voluntarily in their presence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the accused denied signing the agreement for showrooms 41 and 42 and claimed the documents had been forged. Witnesses to the agreement, however, confirmed during inquiry that the accused had signed the documents voluntarily in their presence. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kharar police have booked the accused under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kharar police have booked the accused under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

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