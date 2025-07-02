Search
Mohali factory fire: After infant, 2 workers succumb to injuries

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jul 02, 2025 10:14 AM IST

The victims were identified as Babita, a domestic helper, and Varinder, who had taken the premises on rent. After the mishap, they had been rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6 from where they were referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, where they died during treatment.

Two workers, who were critically injured after fire broke out at a dyeing factory in Mohali’s Phase 5 on Monday, succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday,

An LPG cylinder found on the premises is also suspected to have contributed to the blaze though the exact cause of fire is still not clear. (Getty Images)
The victims were identified as Babita, a domestic helper, and Varinder, who had taken the premises on rent. After the mishap, they had been rushed to the civil hospital in Phase 6 from where they were referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, where they died during treatment. A nine-month-old baby had died on the spot.

The fire had broken out when the workers were preparing tea on a makeshift stove in the morning. An LPG cylinder found on the premises is also suspected to have contributed to the blaze though the exact cause of fire is still not clear.

Meanwhile, police confirmed that no fire safety equipment was available inside the factory. To a question whether the factory had a fire-safety no objection certificate (NOC), officials said the matter is still under inquiry. They added that legal action will be taken against anyone found guilty of negligence.

