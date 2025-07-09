Mohali: Fire at Ayurvedic clinic in Phase 7, no casualty

A massive fire broke out at an ayurvedic clinic in Phase 7, Mohali, on Tuesday morning around 9 am causing damage worth around ₹20 lakh. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. The charred remains of the clinic in Phase 7, Mohali, on Tuesday. The fire started in the computer room and quickly engulfed the entire premises. (HT photo)

The clinic, owned by Shridhar Aggrawal, was completely gutted. According to Aggrawal, the fire started in the computer room and quickly engulfed the entire premises, destroying medicines, air conditioners, ceiling fans, and medical equipment. “Nothing could be identified. Everything is burnt,” he said.

Aggrawal said he was visiting Khatu Shyam with his family when the incident occurred. “I received a call from my wife informing me about the fire. I immediately asked her to contact the fire brigade and we rushed back home,” he said.

Two fire tenders from the Phase 1 fire station were pressed into service. According to the fire fighters team, it took them nearly one and a half hours to douse the flames. However, by the time the fire was brought under control, the entire clinic had been reduced to ashes.

Aggrawal claimed that all electric appliances were switched-off before they left. “I had ensured everything was turned off, but the incident still happened. I suspect a short circuit could be the reason,” he added. This is the second case of fire reported in Mohali this month. Officials are yet to determine the exact cause of the fire.