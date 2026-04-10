Mohali: Former employee booked for stealing IT firm laptops, data

Police have booked a former employee of a Mohali-based IT company for allegedly stealing company laptops and sensitive data.

As per the complaint, on August 12, 2025, the accused, along with other employees, resigned without notice and took away around 14 company laptops along with critical data, causing significant financial losses to the company. (HT)

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The action came following a complaint by Akshay Tiwari, managing director of Essoftek Solutions Private Limited (now Aptrix IT Solutions) in Phase 8A, Industrial Area, Mohali.

Tiwari submitted that the accused, Simranjit Singh, alias Robin Singh, a resident of Gobind Enclave, Sector 117, Kharar, was employed with his firm. He alleged that on August 12, 2025, Singh, along with other employees, resigned without notice and took away around 14 company laptops along with critical data, causing significant financial losses to the company.

The complainant further alleged that Singh, along with others, misused the stolen data to set up another company and attempted to poach clients from his firm. Additionally, they deleted data and reset company laptops before leaving.

During the probe, police found the dispute arose from non-payment of salary, which falls under a civil dispute. However, unauthorised removal and misuse of company laptops and data constituted a criminal offence.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on the findings, police booked Singh under Section 316 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 43 and 66 of the IT Act. The role of other accused is under investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on the findings, police booked Singh under Section 316 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 43 and 66 of the IT Act. The role of other accused is under investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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