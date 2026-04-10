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Mohali: Former employee booked for stealing IT firm laptops, data

The action came following a complaint by Akshay Tiwari, managing director of Essoftek Solutions Private Limited (now Aptrix IT Solutions) in Phase 8A, Industrial Area, Mohali

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 07:48 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
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Police have booked a former employee of a Mohali-based IT company for allegedly stealing company laptops and sensitive data.

As per the complaint, on August 12, 2025, the accused, along with other employees, resigned without notice and took away around 14 company laptops along with critical data, causing significant financial losses to the company. (HT)

The action came following a complaint by Akshay Tiwari, managing director of Essoftek Solutions Private Limited (now Aptrix IT Solutions) in Phase 8A, Industrial Area, Mohali.

Tiwari submitted that the accused, Simranjit Singh, alias Robin Singh, a resident of Gobind Enclave, Sector 117, Kharar, was employed with his firm. He alleged that on August 12, 2025, Singh, along with other employees, resigned without notice and took away around 14 company laptops along with critical data, causing significant financial losses to the company.

The complainant further alleged that Singh, along with others, misused the stolen data to set up another company and attempted to poach clients from his firm. Additionally, they deleted data and reset company laptops before leaving.

During the probe, police found the dispute arose from non-payment of salary, which falls under a civil dispute. However, unauthorised removal and misuse of company laptops and data constituted a criminal offence.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Former employee booked for stealing IT firm laptops, data
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Former employee booked for stealing IT firm laptops, data
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