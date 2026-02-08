Mohali: Investors lose ₹1.8 cr in ‘diamond investment’ scam, three booked

Zirakpur police have booked three persons, including a woman, for allegedly duping multiple investors of ₹1.8 crore through a fake ‘diamond investment scheme’ after claiming to be associated with a firm in Dubai. Zirakpur police have booked three persons, including a woman, for allegedly duping multiple investors of ₹1.8 crore through a fake ‘diamond investment scheme’ after claiming to be associated with a firm in Dubai.

As per the complainant, Ramesh Kumar, he had come in contact with a woman named Sonu Chauhan in 2023. She claimed to be an intermediary for Dubai-based diamond trading business ‘Varam Exporters’. She told Kumar and a few other investors, namely Jasprit Singh, Jitender Singh and Kashish Monga, that they could make up to 10 to 12% as monthly returns if they invested in the company’s scheme.

To gain their confidence, the accused also showed them some company documents, including GST and MSME certificates, which are now suspected to be forged. The victims were also taken to Dubai, where they were shown a property that was projected as the company’s office. Eventually, all the victims invested large sums of money, in the hopes of quick and high profits.

Kumar said that in July 2023, the main accused, Ankush Sharma, along with his wife Uma Sharma, allegedly signed a written investment agreement with him at a sweets shop in Sector 22, Chandigarh.

Between July and December 2023, the accused allegedly collected money through bank transfers and cash.

Around ₹91 lakh was allegedly taken in cash at Sonu Chauhan’s office, while the remaining amount was transferred to accounts linked to Sharma and the firm. The accused also issued cheques as security to maintain trust.

The fraud came to light in December 2023 when the investors sought the returns against their investment. Sharma allegedly fled to Dubai, while the remaining accused avoided repayment and kept delaying.

Acting on orders from senior officers, the police have booked Ankush Sharma, Uma Sharma, Ramesh Kirubalani and others involved in the case.